Two arrested in Wapello in separate sex offender incidents

Larry Ward, 64, of Wapello, was charged on July 17 with second degree sexual abuse after an investigation that started on July 7 into reports of sexual abuse of a child with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Ward is being held at the Louisa County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Other related crimes are continuing to be investigated.

Ward could get 25 years in prison if convicted on second degree sexual abuse.

Dalen Prier, 27, of Ottumwa was arrested on June 30 after the Wapello Police investigated reports on June 27 of a sex offender being near Wapello parks and playgrounds, as well as other complaints of him being around children.

Prier was charged with parole violations and is being held at the Louisa County Jail on a $100,000 bond.