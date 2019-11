Christopher Allen Otten

Keegan Fay Dickau

Aaron Triston Davis

Clinton Police Department have arrested 20-year-old Christopher Allen Otten, and 19-year-old Keegan Fay Dickau, both of Clinton in connection to a robbery at a Papa Murphy’s in Clinton.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Aaron Triston Davis, also of Clinton, as the investigation continues.

The incident happened Sunday night, November 3rd.