(From left to right) Murray Dee Henricks, Jr., 23, of Clinton; Whitney Sue Joslin, 22, of Clinton.

Two subjects were arrested on drug charges on Friday in Clinton after an investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Blackhawk Area Task Force, and Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team (SCATT).

Arrested were Murray Dee Henricks, Jr., 23, of Clinton, and Whitney Sue Joslin, 22, both of Clinton.

They were each charged with the following: