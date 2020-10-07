Two arrested on drug charges in Jo Daviess County

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement searched a residence in Jo Daviess County

On Thursday around 7:45 a.m., officers from several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 137 Wapello Street in Hanover.

As a result of the search, Shannon M. Bertucci, 38, and Gavin J. Carter, 21, both of Hanover, were arrested.

Bertucci is charged with:

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe/needle

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of endangering the health of child

Carter is charged with:

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hanover Police Department, the Galena Police Department, the Stockton Police Department, and the Elizabeth Ambulance.