Two arrested on drug charges in Jo Daviess County

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement searched a residence in Jo Daviess County
On Thursday around 7:45 a.m., officers from several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 137 Wapello Street in Hanover.
As a result of the search, Shannon M. Bertucci, 38, and Gavin J. Carter, 21, both of Hanover, were arrested.
Bertucci is charged with:
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe/needle
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
- Two counts of endangering the health of child
Carter is charged with:
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hanover Police Department, the Galena Police Department, the Stockton Police Department, and the Elizabeth Ambulance.