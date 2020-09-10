Two arrested on drug charges in Warren County

(From left to right) Patrick E. Brown, 36; Fallon McCutcheon, 36.

The Warren County and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint investigation which lead to the arrest of two Warren County residents on Wednesday evening.

Based on information from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in Kirkwood, Illinois.

As a result of the search warrant, Patrick E. Brown, 36, and Fallon McCutcheon, 36, were both arrested and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

Brown’s bail was set at $10,000 and McCutcheon’s bail was set at $5000.

The Illinois State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.