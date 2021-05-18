Two arrested on separate charges at scene of search warrant

Two individuals were arrested on separate charges in connection with a man who stole from multiple Iowa businesses last weekend.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 411 North St. in Mediapolis.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing burglary investigation into several area businesses being broken into during the previous weekend.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located and identified 29-year-old Jacob Johnson and 32-year-old Samantha Russell, both of Wapello, inside the residence.

There was an active no-contact order between the two parties.

Russell was listed as the protected party, and Johnson was listed as the defendant.

It was determined Johnson was in violation of the order, and Russell was knowingly violating the court order.

Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Des Moines County Jail.

Johnson was charged with violation of no-contact order and held on no bond.

Russell was charged with aiding and abetting a violation of no-contact order and was cited and released at the jail.