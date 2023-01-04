Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved fled inside the residence. Deputies requested additional assistance was requested and officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police and Stronghurst Police responded. Deputies then made contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. They obtained a search warrant was conducted for the residence and discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.

Trevor Pierce (L) and Stephanie Thurman (photos: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Pierce and Thurman have been charged with disorderly conduct, possession of stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of weapon by felon, and possession of controlled substance and are currently being housed in jail awaiting a bond hearing. Thurman was later arrested on a Department of Correction warrant for violating her parole.