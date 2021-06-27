Two artists featured in new Quad City Arts exhibition

Two Quad-City artists’ artworks are featured in the new “Bridging the Divide” exhibition at Quad-City Arts, Rock Island

John Born, of Bettendorf, presents a series of paintings called “Bridging the Divide,” completed throughout the construction of the new I-74 bridge. These acrylic paintings were created by referencing photographs taken by the artist, the construction workers on site and shots shared by the media of the ongoing project, a news release says.

The body of work is a tribute to this architectural achievement, to document this historical landmark, and to honor the men and women who built it.

Laura Vincent-Arnold, Port Byron, presents a series of paintings called “Internal Landscapes.” Using a limited color palette, these acrylic paintings reflect on how light impacts the environment being represented, a news release says. The total body of work uses this light to express the artist’s inner emotions both comfortable and uncomfortable, a news release says.

“Pink Light and Trees” by Laura Vincent-Arnold

This results in obscure landscapes that come from a mix of subject matter viewed from the artist’s inner perspective.

See both artists’ works here.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island.