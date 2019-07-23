Two bodies found at the bottom of a pool identified

UPDATE: The two men found dead in a pool in the Village of East Davenport have been identified.

The victims are Mark Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, Iowa and Kenneth Anderson, 57, of Bellevue, Iowa. The preliminary investigation indicates that both died of an accidental drowning.

On Monday around 8:53 p.m., Davenport Police Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road after a report of someone finding two bodies in a pool.

EARLIER UPDATE: Two adult men were found dead at the bottom of a pool at a home on 11th Street and Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport.

This is still an active investigation.

Local 4 News was on the scene.

According to records to Scott County Assessor’s Office John Wisor has owned the house since June of 2010. The pool was built in 2012.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available to us.