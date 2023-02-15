There was lots of love in the air on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) at UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf as two sisters each delivered a baby boy within hours of each other.

First up was Rachel Larry and Jeremiah Price, of Moline, who welcomed Elyas, born at 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. He was eight pounds, four ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.

The two boys were born in Bettendorf within hours of each other on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023.

Rachel’s sister, Charlie Farrell (and dad Chase Carmack) of East Moline celebrated the birth of their Wyatt, born at 11:43 a.m. on the same day. Wyatt was seven pounds, seven ounces, and 19 inches.

The parents were not available for interviews, and the two boys debuted at UnityPoint wearing matching black-and-white onesies that said, “Cousins Make the Best Friends.”