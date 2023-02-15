There was lots of love in the air on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) at UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf as two sisters each delivered a baby boy within hours of each other.
First up was Rachel Larry and Jeremiah Price, of Moline, who welcomed Elyas, born at 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. He was eight pounds, four ounces, and 19.5 inches tall.
Rachel’s sister, Charlie Farrell (and dad Chase Carmack) of East Moline celebrated the birth of their Wyatt, born at 11:43 a.m. on the same day. Wyatt was seven pounds, seven ounces, and 19 inches.
The parents were not available for interviews, and the two boys debuted at UnityPoint wearing matching black-and-white onesies that said, “Cousins Make the Best Friends.”