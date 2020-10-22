Two brothers open a food truck with the idea of also giving back to the community

Two brothers from the Quad Cities started a food truck business in September with a goal to give back to the community.



Café Luci is owned by Emmanuel and Eric Juarez.



They offer a chorizo, hot dog, veggie breakfast burritos and their famous triple blend coffee.



Guests can also enjoy the different types of salsas they make which is a secret family recipe.



They try not to waste any of their food like coffee or breakfast burritos, they give away the food they don’t sell.



“We want to do something were we can always provide something for someone you know everyone should eat that’s kinda the thing at our house,” said Emmanuel Juarez.



The say they gained a social media following and already plan to expand the business.

Café Luci utilizes social media to let followers know where they’ll be serving food.