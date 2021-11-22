Two Burlington men sentenced for drug conspiracy dating back 20 years

On Monday, Nov. 22, two Burlington, Iowa men were sentenced to prison by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for their involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001.

Kendrick Ramon Page, 39, originally from Shreveport, La., was sentenced to 340 months (28 1/3 years) in prison and Breon Raquon Armstrong, 20, also originally from Shreveport, was sentenced to 210 months (17 1/2 years) imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Page, Armstrong, and six other co-defendants were federally charged in November 2019 following the execution of numerous search warrants in Burlington and elsewhere, according to a Monday release from the Justice Department. Page and Armstrong were convicted by a jury in July 2021 of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including ice methamphetamine and cocaine base (a.k.a. crack cocaine).

Page led this drug trafficking organization that operated primarily out of Burlington since approximately 2001, according to the evidence presented at trial. The evidence also showed Page recruited others,

including Armstrong, to travel to Burlington from Shreveport to sell drugs for him.

At sentencing, the district court found Page was responsible for the distribution of over 100 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Both Page and Armstrong were found to have possessed firearms related to their drug trafficking activities and the district court found Page used credible threats of violence to further his drug trafficking activities.

Others charged included Alphonso Edmond, Jr., who pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing; Tristan Kareem Davis, who was found guilty by jury and is awaiting sentencing; Lavelle Harris, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 262 months in prison; Lamar Harris, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 210 months of imprisonment; Frederrick Dewayne Reed, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 160 months imprisonment; and Michael Rees, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 151 months of imprisonment.

Other individuals associated with this drug trafficking organization have also been federally charged in the Southern District of Iowa, the Central District of Illinois, and the Northern District of Texas.