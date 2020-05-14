Two businesses host a food drive to help out The Salvation Army in Muscatine

Two businesses are coming together to help out The Salvation Army which is in need of food.

The food pantry for Muscatine’s Salvation Army has been running low since the pandemic started.

TanTara Transportation and Krieger Auto Group launched a food drive to restock the shelves at the Salvation Army.

David Riggan from TanTara Transportation said he saw the empty shelves when he visited the food pantry.

“How is this empty but yeah I was quite shock you know quite shock,” said Riggan. “Our goal is to collect 60 days worth of food for the pantry we’re hoping to be able to do that over the course of two weeks of running the food drive and we’re off to a pretty good start I think we’re going to get there.”

Lt. Gregory Bock said they have seen more people show up to their pantry.

“Some weeks we have 5 cars in our mobile food pantry and there could be five person, 5 people per family in that car, that household so if you add 5 times 25 you know 125 you know that’s a lot of people hundreds just through Salvation Army alone some days its lower some are higher,” said Lt. Bock. “It’s a good feeling to really know that when we put out the need people are always responsive to it.”

The food drive is currently being held at Hy-Vee that on 2400 2nd Ave in Muscatine and will be there until May 14, then it will be held at Blain’s Farm and Fleet on 3300 North, US-61 in Muscatine.

These are the food items they are in need of: canned meat, canned vegetables, boxes meals, pasta noodles, rice, beans, pasta sauce, soups, pancake mix, etc.

They offer different options when it comes to the food drive:



1) Purchasing pre-made bags that you can take to the truck



2) Purchasing no-contact “virtual bags” that will be taken to the truck for you



3) Purchasing your own items from the list that you can take to the truck



4) Donating monetary funds to the cause

The food drive will end on May 22.