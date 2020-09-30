Two car accident on River Drive in Davenport

A two car accident occurred on River Drive and Mound Street in Davenport on September 30, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Local 4 was the only news station at the scene of a two car accident on River Drive and Mound Street in Davenport on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 5 p.m.

There is no report of any injuries.

One westbound lane of River Drive will be closed as emergency personnel clear the area.

