East Moline Police are looking for whoever set two cars on fire Tuesday night.

It took place near the Deerfield Woods Apartments around 10 PM. Neighbors say they saw people jump on the cars, pour gasoline and start the fires.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as we get them on OurQuadCities.com.