Two charged after police pursuit

A woman and a man were arrested and charged after a police pursuit on Thursday.

The Bettendorf Police Department was informed by the Scott Emergency Communications Center around 10:21 p.m. that there were two vehicles coming over the Interstate 74 bridge from Moline entering Bettendorf following each other.

One of the vehicles had been struck by gunfire in Rock Island by the occupant of the other vehicle, a tan 2003 Chevy Impala. The caller from the victim vehicle had contacted police dispatch in an attempt to give locations.

The suspect vehicle was located around 10:27 p.m. near the area of 53rd and Utica Ridge Road by a marked Iowa State Patrol vehicle and a marked Bettendorf Police vehicle, where a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued south on Utica Ridge Road then east on Spruce Hills Drive then south on 18th Street to the downtown area of Bettendorf where multiple Bettendorf Police cars converged.

Police reported the fleeing vehicle was intentionally trying to strike an Iowa State Patrol and Bettendorf Police vehicles. Once downtown, the Iowa State Patrol vehicle made intentional contact with the fleeing vehicle in the 1800 block of State Street, attempting to end the pursuit.

The vehicle spun around and proceeded to head the wrong way on State Street, where it intentionally struck and damaged Bettendorf squad cars before hitting a street light pole at 16th and State, where it came to a stop. Police vehicles and officers converged and apprehended the two occupants of the vehicle and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Ammanda Kaye Medina, 29, and the passenger was identified as Darrell Kenneth Holloway, 28.

Medina was charged by the Iowa State Patrol with two felony counts of assault on a police officer with an attempt to cause serious injury, driving the wrong way, eluding and speeding.

Holloway was charged by the Bettendorf Police with felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. He also had a warrant for aggravated domestic battery out of Rock Island County.

Rock Island Police detectives responded to assist with the investigation with charges to follow.

No injuries occurred to officers or bystanders.

There was damage to an Iowa State Patrol vehicle and three Bettendorf Police vehicles, one of which is not driveable.