Two charged with burglary

Two men were charged with burglary, criminal trespass to real property and theft over $500 after several power tools were stolen from a garage Sunday.

The Sterling Police Department arrested Timothy M. Phillips and Dominic M. Duke, both 26 and from Rock Falls, after officers were called to the 200 block of East Miller Road to investigate a burglary of a detached garage.

The incident occurred around 4:28 a.m. on Sunday. Stolen from the garage were several power tools and other miscellaneous items.

Phillips and Duke were taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.