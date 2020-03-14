Two charged with murder for death of 4-month-old

(From left to right) Tanda M. Lee, 23, and Mateo D. Williams, 20, both of Rock Island have each been charged with first degree murder of a 4-month-old.

Tanda Allee, 23, and Mateo Williams, 20, both of Rock Island have been arrested and charged with separate counts of first degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old.

On the morning of March 10, the Rock Island Police and Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue about a non-responsive 4-month old. The infant, identified as Elias S. Austin, was declared dead. It was suspected that foul play was involved when multiple fractures were found throughout the infant boy’s body.

An autopsy was conducted March 11 and preliminary results conclude that the cause of death to be blunt force head trauma. The infant also had multiple skull fractures, bone fractures, and other injuries consistent with abuse.

On March 13, Allee and Williams were charged with murder and quickly apprehended by local authorities. Both are being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond each. Allee is the mother of Elias and was in a relationship with Williams.

An older sibling was removed from the home and placed in foster care. No injuries were found to the child, but further examination and medical records are pending.

The case in still under investigation and anyone with information should be contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.