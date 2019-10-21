Two Churches in Buffalo Vandalized

Two churches in Buffalo Iowas were vandalized over the weekend.

Saint Peter Catholic Church, and Calvary Lutheran, both almost next door to each other, sustained damage including shattered windows, a broken statue, and damage done by the fire extinguisher,

The estimated damages totaled more than $10,000.

Members for both churches were shocked about the vandalism, but they say they are looking to forgive whoever did this.



“I think we are a forgiving community, I think there was anger, we all admitted we were angry, but I think at the the same time God would want us to forgive,” says Janice Johnson, Deacon of Calvary Lutheran.

Police are looking for one or more suspects who vandalized both churches.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Buffalo Police Department.

