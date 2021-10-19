Two Clinton residents arrested for theft from Lock and Dam 13 construction

Christopher Teske and Casondra Eldrenkamp of Clinton were recently arrested for theft of $4,000 worth of construction tools.

Two Clinton residents have been arrested for the theft of $4,000 worth of construction tools from a company working at Lock and Dam 13 on the Mississippi River.

On Oct. 15, a construction company from the Quad Cities reported a burglary from a construction trailer at the Lock and Dam near Fulton, Ill., north of Clinton, with an estimated $4,000 of tools stolen, police said Tuesday. During the investigation by the Clinton Police Department, with the assistance of the Blackhawk Area Task Force, two Clinton residents were identified as suspect possessing the stolen tools.

The Clinton police conducted a controlled purchase of the stolen tools on Oct. 17, and two suspects delivered the stolen property to an undercover police officer.

The suspects arrested were: