Two correctional officers charged for January altercation at Rock Island County Jail

Two correctional officers with the Rock Island County Jail face felony charges for an altercation that occurred in January between the two female correctional officers and a female inmate.

Alondra Martinez and Mackenzie Martin were charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney on Tuesday with aggravated battery (class 3 felony). They are accused of inflicting “multiple punches and kicks to the victim’s arms, which resulted in bruising, scratches, and swelling.”

The State’s Attorney filed the charges after an independent investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department and State’s Attorney’s Office, at the request of Rock Island County Sheriff Bustos. An earlier internal investigation in February by the Sheriff’s Office found that while it was an isolated incident, the altercation warranted further investigation.

Sheriff Bustos also announced that Martinez and Martin, who were put on administrative leave in March after the internal investigation, are no longer employed by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office as a result of the charges.

A bond was set for each defendant and they will be scheduled for preliminary hearings.