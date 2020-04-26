Two COVID-19 deaths reported in nearby Iowa counties

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,476.

According to information released by the health department late Sunday morning, there have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date. This includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Iowa Department of Public Health says the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

In addition, the health department reported six new deaths in five different Iowa counties, two of which are in the Local 4 News viewing area. One death involves an elderly adult (81+) in Clinton County, and the other death involves an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old in Des Moines County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 286 people are currently hospitalized and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. According to the health department, one in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

The State of Iowa has released a dashboard here that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths and tests conducted in each county.

The State of Iowa is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided, as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.