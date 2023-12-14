Two men from Davenport were sentenced to decades in federal prison yesterday for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa .

According to public court documents, Jordan Thomas Hopper, 25, and Austen Michael Thomas, 26, were part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl between 2020 and 2022. The fentanyl was pressed into blue pills with “M30” on them, which was meant to make them look like prescription Percocet pills. Many overdoses resulted from the conspiracy.

At the sentencing, Hopper was believed to be responsible for three overdoses caused by the ingestion of pills containing fentanyl. He was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in federal prison.

Thomas was not specifically found to be responsible for any overdoses but was sentenced in connection to his unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison, according to the release.

Other co-defendants have already been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing in connection with the conspiracy, including:

Linder Kai Divos, 27 of Davenport, sentenced to 14 ½ years in federal prison;

Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23 of Davenport, who was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison;

and Marshall Matthew James Carver, 26 of Davenport, who is awaiting sentencing.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.