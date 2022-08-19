Two Davenport men were sentenced to federal prison on drug charges.

Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

In fall 2020, law enforcement identified Nelson and Graeber as part of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport. Nelson trafficked methamphetamine between July 2020 and March 2021.

In March 2021, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Nelson’s residence in Davenport and seized approximately 11.37 grams of ice methamphetamine and more than $4,000, which was drug proceeds. On March 29, 2021, Nelson was arrested transporting methamphetamine from Colorado to the Quad Cities. Nelson pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022.

Graeber trafficked methamphetamine between August and November 2020. When he was arrested in November 2020, Graeber possessed a firearm and methamphetamine, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. Graeber pleaded on March 30, 2022.

In June 2022, Nelson and Graber’s co-defendant, Chelsey Lira was sentenced to 180 months in prison. Additional co-defendants are scheduled be sentenced at later dates.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group investigated the case.