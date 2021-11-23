Two Davenport parks — Vander Veer and Fejervary — will again shine for the holidays

Two Davenport parks will again be lit up in spectacular fashion for the 2021 holiday season.

Back again, the Fejervary Holiday Lights — a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music at 107.5 FM, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 27 and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center, off 12th Street near the Putnam Museum.

The light shows last approximately 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes. For something different, every Thursday night is “Throwback Thursday” when the show rewinds to the 2019 and 2020

shows. Join the fun from the warmth of your car as this event is a park and watch event. You can tune into 107.5 on your car radio for the full stereo experience.

At Vander Veer Botanical Park (215 W. Central Park Ave.), white lights will illuminate walkways throughout the park, the rose garden, and the Grand Allée. In the Conservatory, the annual Poinsettia Show, a holiday spectacular featuring countless poinsettias and a multitude of lights as well as Gingerbread Village holiday display, will open to the public on Nov. 27 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 9.

The Conservatory is open Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (extended Saturday hours end Dec. 18). The Conservatory is closed on Mondays. There is no admission fee for the Conservatory.