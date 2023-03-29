The Davenport Community School District has hired two leaders — Brian Ehlinger as principal of Davenport Central High School and Diane Campbell as director of learning and results at the district Administrative Service Center (ASC).

The appointments were approved at the Davenport School Board meeting March 27.

Brian Ehlinger is the new Davenport Central High principal.

Ehlinger has served the Davenport Community School district since 2005. All 18 years have been at Central, where he was a teacher and coach for seven years, athletic director for seven years, associate principal for three years and most recently the interim principal.

As the athletic director, Ehlinger was able to oversee many of the major improvements at Central, including the Brady Street Complex renovations as well as the addition of the Central Natatorium, which was done in 2016, according to a DCSD release Wednesday.

As an associate principal, Ehlinger has been spearheading the efforts to engage freshmen and underserved students, most notably in the development of the Bridge Program and through the Redirection and Reconnection Programs. He has also had the privilege of overseeing the regionally recognized Fine Arts Department, the release said.

Brian and his wife Heather (administrative assistant at Sudlow) are committed to the Davenport Schools — all three of their daughters are Central High School graduates, and they have three grandchildren who are current DCSD students.

Administrative Service Center leader

Diane Campbell is a lead District Support Administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) and has been a leader at MBAEA for the past seven years.

Diane Campbell

Prior to joining MBAEA, Campbell served as a central office administrator, high school associate principal, and elementary building principal for the Muscatine Community School District.

She is a former special education teacher and special education consultant, and has been a leader in the area of curriculum and professional development, serving on the Iowa ASCD Board. In addition, she has facilitated the planning and delivery of high-quality professional learning at the building, district, regional, and state levels, the district release said.

Campbell has 37 years of experience in school improvement, personalized learning, and evidence-based practices that transform teaching and learning.

She completed her undergraduate and graduate work at the University of Iowa, completing her master’s in special education. She also received an MA in Educational Administration from Western Illinois University.