Two days of basketball and family fun, all to raise awareness for a good cause

It’s summer time and unlike last year, most places are actually open.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is looking to make up for lost time and have a fun event coming up that will also raise awareness on a good cause.

Nicole Cruz from the QC Jamz 3v3 Feel Good Fest joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us about the upcoming fun filled event to help bring awareness to mental illness and suicide.

For more information, visit the QC Jamz 3v3 Facebook page or QC Jamz 3v3 Feel Good Fest Facebook event page.