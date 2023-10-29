Two people are dead after a car struck a building in downtown Davenport early this morning.

Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in downtown Davenport on Sunday, October 29 at about 2 a.m. Officers encountered the car in the area of Seventh and Division Streets and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The Impala willingly fled from officers and was not pursued. At 2:06 a.m., the car was seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound through the intersection of Second and Gaines Streets. The Impala left the roadway and struck a building in the 600 block of W. Second Street. The driver, a man, was taken by Medic EMS to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger, a woman, died from her injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.