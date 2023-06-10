Two people died in a car crash early Saturday in East Moline, according to a news release from East Moline Police.

The release says shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, East Moline Police responded to the area of Route 5/92 near the intersection with Morton Drive for a crash.

Officers saw a burning car off the roadway. Two occupants were extricated, but “they ultimately succumbed to their injuries,” the release says.

The names of the deceased people are being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of a second vehicle is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Assisting at the scene were East Moline Firefighters, Silvis Police, Moline Police, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

East Moline Police continue the investigation into the crash and ask anyone with information about the incident to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app, or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

