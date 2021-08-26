Two dead in SUV-motorcycle accident

Two people died in a two-vehicle accident involving a SUV and motorcycle in rural Whiteside County Wednesday evening.

Whiteside County Deputies responded to the crash near U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road around 6 p.m. There they found the driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Denny Fulfs and the passenger of the SUV, 27-year-old Bria Williams, who was pinned under the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation shows the two vehicles collided head-on. The SUV then lost control and rolled into a ditch. There were several other passengers in the SUV. They were all taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.