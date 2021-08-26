Two dead in SUV-motorcycle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two people died in a two-vehicle accident involving a SUV and motorcycle in rural Whiteside County Wednesday evening.

Whiteside County Deputies responded to the crash near U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road around 6 p.m. There they found the driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Denny Fulfs and the passenger of the SUV, 27-year-old Bria Williams, who was pinned under the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation shows the two vehicles collided head-on. The SUV then lost control and rolled into a ditch. There were several other passengers in the SUV. They were all taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories