Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt had crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai then collided with a trailer attached to a 2005 Peterbilt semi that was eastbound on U.S. Route 20. Two occupants of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the Hyundai and the driver of the Chevy were transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.