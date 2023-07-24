Two people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after a car hit a house in Viola, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercer County Deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. after a car crashed on U. S. Route 67 just south of State Highway 17 in Viola, the release says. The car collided with a home, which resulted in a fire.

Both people in the car were pronounced deceased. The occupants of the residence were not injured, the release says.

The identity of the people who were killed will be released by the Mercer County Coroner after their families have been notified.

Assisting at the scene were Viola Police, Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, Viola and Matherville Fire Departments, and Genesis Ambulance Service.