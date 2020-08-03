Two died in weekend motorcycle-SUV crash

A motorcycle and SUV collided at Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport on August 1, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Two people involved in the crash that were riding on the motorcycle have died.

A woman passenger died at Genesis East in Davenport on Saturday. A man operating the motorcycle died at University Hospitals in Iowa City on Sunday.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police released more information about the collision between the SUV and the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it was hit by the Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway from Eastern Avenue.

The rider and passenger of the motorcycle, one male and one female, suffered serious injuries which are described as life-threatening. Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.

EARLIER UPDATE: An SUV collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The motorcycle was traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway when the SUV turned left off of Eastern Avenue in front of it.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. There’s no information about their condition.