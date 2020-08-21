Two dogs die in house fire in Rock Island

Two dogs died in a fire in Rock Island on August 21, 2020. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

Two dogs died in fire Friday in Rock Island.

It happened in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue.

Battalion Chief Darren LeBeau with the Rock Island Fire Department says neighbors heard an explosion and called 911.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming out of the side of the house.

“I believe the neighbors looked out and they had seen fire coming from one of the windows on that side of the house which is the kitchen area.”

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.