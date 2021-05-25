Two drivers – one a state trooper – suffer minor injuries in Monday night crash

Two drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries late Monday after a two-vehicle crash on John Deere Road eastbound at John Deere Place, Moline.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m., a news release says.

Matthew Scherer, 55, of Moline, was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, while an Illinois State Trooper, whose name was not released, was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer Illinois State Patrol squad car.

The trooper just had completed a traffic stop and was parked on the shoulder of John Deere Road eastbound, just east of John Deere Place.

Scherer was driving eastbound, crossed over the white fog line and struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.

The Jeep rolled several times.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw a tow truck arrive.

Scherer faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, Scott’s Law (the “move over law,”) operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seatbelt and not having a driver’s license on his person.