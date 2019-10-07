Two drivers transported to local hospitals following personal injury crash

Two drivers were transported to local hospitals early Monday afternoon following a personal injury crash on Interstate 80.

Illinois State Police responded around 12:49 p.m. to a report of three vehicles involved in more than one rear-end collision on I-80.

Preliminary information indicated the vehicles were traveling westbound in lane one, and traffic was backed up due to construction on the I-80 bridge.

The driver of a blue 2017 Chevrolet sedan slowed down due to traffic congestion ahead and was rear-ended by the driver of a silver 2012 Ford sedan.

Following the initial collision, the driver of a black Chevrolet Traverse rear-ended the driver of the silver 2012 Ford sedan.

All drivers were sole occupants of their vehicles, and the owner of the blue 2017 Chevrolet sedan left the scene without any injuries.

The driver of the black Chevrolet Traverse and silver 2012 Ford sedan were taken to Trinity and Illini Hospitals, respectively.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash are not being released at this time.