Two face gun-related charges after a police chase

Two Davenport men, both convicted felons, face gun-related charges after a police chase Wednesday evening through the eastern part of the city.

Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, faces charges including two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, first-degree theft and parole violation, all felonies; and driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Willie James Powell Jr., 21, is being held on felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Davenport police responded to a call from the 1100 block of West 8th Street shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu who came to a home looking for another person, then flashed a handgun.

Officers saw the 2013 Malibu, which was reported stolen, in the area of 1300 Carey Ave., and began to pursue it. The driver fled while officers continued the chase into the area of 5300 Tremont Ave., where the car struck a concrete sewer pipe and Rogers was identified as the driver.

During the chase, the Malibu hit a 2020 Ford Explorer in the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue.

When officers searched the car, they found a 9 mm handgun on the floorboard of the front-passenger seat, where Powell was seated.

They also found a loaded Glock with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat.

Rogers also had a plastic baggie with 4.5 grams of marijuana.

Arraignment hearings for both men are set for 11 a.m. Sept. 24 in Scott County Court.