Two former Assumption students said they weren’t surprised to see something like this happen at Assumption. They both said they didn’t feel there was much diversity while they attended the school and hope the school will do something to change it.



“Honestly I wasn’t surprised ummmm obviously a lot of anger went through me.”

“I was disgusted frankly I was very disappointed but not surprised.”



That was the reaction from Shannon McNeal and Melanie Comer after seeing the video.



McNeal said some of her experiences at Assumption left her traumatized.



“All four years it was a weekly thing where something came up and I was like that’s not ok for you to say,” said McNeal.



Comer said those aren’t the only negative experiences at the school.



“There are so many students of color at Assumption that told me about their negative experiences with racism during their time there,” said Comer.



McNeal says she already started working on a project with another former alumni to interview students and alumni about their experiences and put them together on video.



“Basically explaining this is what happened to me at Assumption and nobody helped me and this is what continues to happen and this is what happens when you reject a petition we put forth at Assumption to help promote diversity,” said McNeal.



Both former students hope today’s students and those to come have better experiences than theirs.