Two Galva men arrested on drug charges

(From left to right) George W. Price, 56; Claire E. Whiteside, 47.

On March 11, the Illinois State Police arrested George W. Price, 56, and Claire E. Whiteside, 47, both of Galva for methamphetamine possession.

They were arrested following a traffic stop on US 34 in Henderson County. Price and Whiteside are both in the Henderson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The arrests were a result of a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police Department of Criminal Investigation, West Central Illinois Task Force, Blackhawk Task Force, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Monmouth Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Burlington Police Department.