Two Illinois men were arrested following involvement in gunfire during an argument.

The Moline Police Depart responded to a report involving the sound of gunshots at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 25. Upon arrival to the 1200 block of 14th Street, officers found Don C. White, 36, Rock Island, and a 23-year-old male from Kankakee, both with gunshot wounds. Neither injuries were life-threatening, and the two were transported to local hospitals. The 23-year-old male suffered injuries that required him to be transported to a higher level hospital.

According to a report, police determined that two groups met in a parking lot near the location, and an argument ensued, during which a shooting began. Two people were injured. White was charged with armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. James E. McKinney, 46, Carbon Cliff was charged with armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. White and McKinney are being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $750,000 bond each.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about either incident can contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or at (309) 762-9500.