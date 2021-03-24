Two in custody after reports of ‘people running around with a gun’

Rock Island Police took two individuals, one a juvenile, into custody after responding to reports of “a couple of people running around with a gun.”
The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with police investigating the area between 9th and 11th Avenues on 23rd Street.
Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.