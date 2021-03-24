Two in custody after reports of ‘people running around with a gun’

Rock Island Police took two individuals, including one juvenile, into custody after reports of people running around with a gun in the area of 9th Avenue and 23rd Street on March 24, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Rock Island Police took two individuals, one a juvenile, into custody after responding to reports of “a couple of people running around with a gun.”

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with police investigating the area between 9th and 11th Avenues on 23rd Street.

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene.