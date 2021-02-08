Two injured by gunfire in Galesburg

Two people were in injured in a shots fired incident in the early morning on Saturday in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about the incident around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at the address, they saw about 30 to 40 people running from the home.

Inside, officers located two individuals who had suffered bullet wounds. They have been identified as Eric Muhammed, 35, who was shot in the leg, and Andrew White, 29, who was shot in the foot.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Galesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Preliminary information indicates that it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 309-344-0044 or text your tip to 274637 with the keyword “Galesburg.”