Two people were injured Monday evening in a car/tractor crash in Walcott, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a tractor in the the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, Walcott.

This roadway is a paved two-lane highway north of Walcott. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, and an investigation was conducted, the release says.

The initial investigation found that a silver 2010 Ford Fusion, as well as the farm tractor, were traveling west on New Liberty Road. It was determined through the initial investigation, and witness statements, that the Ford Fusion rear-ended the tractor. That caused the tractor to roll into the north ditch, pinning the occupants of the tractor under it.

The tractor was being driven by a man from Wheatland who had a minor passenger with him on the tractor at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was a 26-year-old Dixon, Iowa, man.

Both passengers from the tractor suffered serious injuries, and were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center. The driver of the Fusion refused any medical treatment on scene, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS, and Maysville Fire Department, all assisted with the accident.