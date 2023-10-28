Two people were injured late Friday in a two-car crash, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

About 9:35 p.m. Friday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle crash in the area of 240th Avenue and 240th Street in LeClaire. The roadway is a paved two-lane highway west of LeClaire, the release says.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, and an investigation was conducted.

The initial investigation found that a black 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling south on 240th Avenue and a gold 2003 GMC Envoy made a left turn to go north from 240th Street onto 240th Avenue. The Envoy turned in front of the Silverado, which had the right of way, the release says.

An 18-year-old woman from DeWitt, who was driving the Envoy, was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus. A 52-year-old man from LeClaire who was driving the Silverado suffered minor injuries, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident

Investigation Team.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire Police Department, Eldridge Police Department, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Medic EMS, and Princeton Fire Department assisted.