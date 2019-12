Two people were injured in an East Moline house fire on December 16, 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

Two people were injured in an early morning house fire in East Moline.

Crews from East Moline, Moline, Silvis and the Arsenal are on the scene.

