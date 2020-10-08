Two injured in Moline accident

Two people were injured in an early morning accident in Moline on Thursday.

At about 8 a.m., Moline Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

According to witnesses, a black Dodge Caravan was traveling south on 16th Street when it tried to make a left turn onto Avenue of the Cities but failed to yield to a white Nissan passenger car that was traveling north through the intersection, causing the two to collide.

The occupants of the van, an adult female and two children aged 2 years and 7 months, were treated at the scene by the Moline Fire Department but reported no injuries.

Two adults from the white Nissan,a 77-year-old male and a 79-year-old female, were transported to a hospital with injuries. Their current condition is not available.