Two injured in Moline accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Car accident_-6219259967163250581

Two people were injured in an early morning accident in Moline on Thursday.

At about 8 a.m., Moline Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

According to witnesses, a black Dodge Caravan was traveling south on 16th Street when it tried to make a left turn onto Avenue of the Cities but failed to yield to a white Nissan passenger car that was traveling north through the intersection, causing the two to collide.

The occupants of the van, an adult female and two children aged 2 years and 7 months, were treated at the scene by the Moline Fire Department but reported no injuries.

Two adults from the white Nissan,a 77-year-old male and a 79-year-old female, were transported to a hospital with injuries. Their current condition is not available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss