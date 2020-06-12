Two injured in separate Davenport shots fired incidents overnight

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene as two people were victims of gunfire in separate shots fired incidents in Davenport overnight.

Davenport police say that a juvenile male was shot during a shots fired incident in the area of Brady Street and West 15th Street.

Around 1:30 a.m. Local 4 News saw police searching that area for shell casings. Davenport Police say that the victim later appeared at Trinity Hospital in Rock Island with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not considered life threatening but the case is still under investigation.

Local 4 News also was the only station at the scene about an hour later in Davenport in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive for another shots fired incident.

Davenport police say that when they arrived at the scene they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis East. His condition is unknown but no other damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This case also is still under investigation.