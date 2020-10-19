Two injured in Sunday afternoon Clinton crash

One person was flown to a hospital and the other transported by ambulance after a crash Sunday in Clinton, Iowa.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. at 220th Street and 330th Avenue, says a news release from Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln’s Office.

Initial investigating deputies think a pickup truck was headed east on 220th Street and an SUV traveling north on 330th Avenue.

Apparently the SUV pulled into the path of the pickup truck after stopping at a stop sign.

The SUV driver, who was extracted from his vehicle, was flown to a hospital by Medforce helicopter. The driver of the truck was transported by Genesis Ambulance to a local hospital.

Because the collision was so severe, Iowa State Patrol was asked to conduct a technical investigation of the collision scene. Iowa State Patrol will complete the state accident report as well.

Assisting deputies were DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Medforce, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Communications and Clinton County Secondary Roads Department.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide details when they become available.