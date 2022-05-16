Two Galena residents were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Galena.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 12000 block of Samantha Drive, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

A Polaris UTV, driven by Jonathan W. Miller, 40, was traveling on Samantha Drive. He lost control of the UTV, which caused it to roll, the release says.

Miller was thrown from the vehicle. Passenger Katie M. Mcintyre, 37, was not ejected. Both were transported to Midwest Medical Center via Galena EMS.

Miller was transported to OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Center, Rockford, Ill., for further treatment, the release says.

Assisting agencies included Galena Fire Department, Galena EMS, and AirCare 3.