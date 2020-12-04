Two injured, sent to hospital following overturned vehicle crash near Illinois construction site

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital after being injured in a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon near a construction site in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries.

The crash occurred on Highway 20 East, approximately 1/2 of a mile east of South Willow Road, in rural Stockton.

The driver of a black 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, a male, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 East.

Meanwhile, the driver of a blue 2017 Ford Escape, a female, followed behind.

Both drivers were sole occupants of their vehicles.

As the driver of the black Dodge Ram neared a construction site located off the roadway, he slowed his vehicle down in order to make a right-hand turn off the roadway and into the construction site.

The driver of the blue Ford Escape then failed to stop her eastbound vehicle and, as a result, rear-ended the black Dodge Ram.

After impacting with the black Dodge Ram, the blue Ford Escape then overturned.

The driver of the black Dodge Ram was identified as Darron E. Delancy, 30, of Darlington, S.C.

The driver of the blue Ford Escape was identified as JoAnne T. Diehl, 61, of Elizabeth, Ill.

Both individuals were transported by the Stockton Ambulance and Warren Ambulance Services to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.